Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Monday.

Shares of Neuronetics stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.00. 85,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,622. The stock has a market cap of $30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Neuronetics has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $5.07.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 37.61% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Neuronetics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Cascella purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,098 shares in the company, valued at $500,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Neuronetics news, Director Robert Cascella acquired 50,000 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,400.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $45,907.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,324,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,272.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STIM. First Washington CORP boosted its position in Neuronetics by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 1,274,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 599,455 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 4.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,178,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 51,881 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 33.4% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,039,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in Neuronetics by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 725,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 487,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 23.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 326,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 62,628 shares during the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

