Neutrino USD Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,650.88 (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 16th. One Neutrino USD token can currently be purchased for $0.0250 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $1,650.88 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Neutrino USD Token Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 408,891,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,624,026 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official website is neutrino.at.

Neutrino USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollar neutrino (USDN) is a crypto-collateralized token pegged to the US dollar. The first stablecoin protocol which gives holders the ability to stake with rewards generated by the Waves Platform’s economy. This token is used as a payment token in various dApps and services and is also traded on different markets.”

