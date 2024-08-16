New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Trading 4.6% Higher

Shares of New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) were up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.71 and last traded at $2.71. Approximately 84,706 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 360,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of New Found Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get New Found Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NFGC

New Found Gold Trading Up 3.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Found Gold

The firm has a market capitalization of $516.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in New Found Gold by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,805,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,948,000 after acquiring an additional 348,520 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in New Found Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in New Found Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in New Found Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Found Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

New Found Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.