New Gold (TSE:NGD) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.42

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.42 and last traded at C$3.42, with a volume of 239859 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.30.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on New Gold from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of New Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities upgraded shares of New Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.61.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -23.57, a P/E/G ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

