NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 72.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reduced their target price on NICE from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NICE from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $339.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

Get NICE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NICE

NICE Price Performance

NICE stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.98. 302,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,685. NICE has a 52 week low of $149.54 and a 52 week high of $270.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.58 and its 200-day moving average is $207.02.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.81 million. NICE had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 14.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NICE will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NICE

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in NICE by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,434,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,564,000 after buying an additional 905,612 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in NICE during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,206,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in NICE by 1,340.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 467,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,217,000 after buying an additional 434,789 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 49.7% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,188,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,168,000 after buying an additional 394,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,135,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,402,000 after buying an additional 298,112 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.