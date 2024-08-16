Node AI 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.22 Million (GPU)

Node AI (GPU) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last week, Node AI has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Node AI token can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001401 BTC on major exchanges. Node AI has a market capitalization of $78.44 million and $1.22 million worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Node AI Token Profile

Node AI was first traded on December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,121,532 tokens. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth. The official website for Node AI is nodeai.app.

Node AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 95,121,531.87269191 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 0.77515214 USD and is down -11.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,446,560.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

