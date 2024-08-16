Northland Power Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
Northland Power Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of TSE NPI opened at C$23.25 on Friday. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$19.36 and a 12-month high of C$26.19. The company has a market cap of C$5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.12.
Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.26). Northland Power had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of C$754.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$684.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.3467279 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Report on NPI
About Northland Power
Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Northland Power
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Lockheed Martin’s Sky-High Surge: Buy Now or Wait for a Landing?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Deere Rebounds on Earnings Beat, But Uphill Battle Remains
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Mutual Funds vs Hedge Funds: What’s the Difference?
Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.