Northland Power Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Northland Power Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of TSE NPI opened at C$23.25 on Friday. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$19.36 and a 12-month high of C$26.19. The company has a market cap of C$5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.12.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.26). Northland Power had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of C$754.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$684.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.3467279 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NPI shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James downgraded Northland Power from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC raised their target price on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$31.18.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

