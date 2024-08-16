NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock Price Down 3.2%

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.30 and last traded at $18.30. Approximately 74,781 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,386,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on NovoCure from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on NovoCure from $14.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NovoCure from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

NovoCure Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.13.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 30.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The business had revenue of $150.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovoCure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in NovoCure by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in NovoCure by 278.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

