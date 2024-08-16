Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Holdings Lifted by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in NU were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in NU by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NU in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NU in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NU traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.78. 43,329,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,622,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $65.67 billion, a PE ratio of 53.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.59. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $14.01.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of NU in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NU from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NU has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.18.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

