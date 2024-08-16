NU (NYSE:NU) Given Positive Rating at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reissued their positive rating on shares of NU (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NU. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NU from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of NU from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NU has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Shares of NU stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.13. 36,142,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,642,953. NU has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.59. The company has a market capitalization of $67.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.00, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. Analysts anticipate that NU will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NU. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NU in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

