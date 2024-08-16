Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Senior Officer Acquires C$13,723.45 in Stock

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Noralee Bradley purchased 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$63.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,723.45.

Noralee Bradley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nutrien alerts:

On Monday, August 12th, Noralee Bradley purchased 150 shares of Nutrien stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$64.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,601.50.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of TSE NTR traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$63.87. 337,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,992. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$61.75 and a 12-month high of C$89.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.56. The company has a market cap of C$31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$68.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$71.70.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.47%.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Nutrien to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho upgraded Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NTR

About Nutrien

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.