Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Senior Officer Acquires C$13,723.45 in Stock

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Noralee Bradley purchased 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$63.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,723.45.
Noralee Bradley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 12th, Noralee Bradley purchased 150 shares of Nutrien stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$64.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,601.50.
Nutrien Price Performance
Shares of TSE NTR traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$63.87. 337,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,992. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$61.75 and a 12-month high of C$89.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.56. The company has a market cap of C$31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$68.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$71.70.
Nutrien Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Nutrien to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho upgraded Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on NTR
About Nutrien
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nutrien
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.