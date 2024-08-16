Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Short Interest Up 79.8% in July

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,100 shares, a growth of 79.8% from the July 15th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 533,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JFR. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 237,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,470 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 20,234 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Price Performance

JFR opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.68. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $8.89.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.