NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.23.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVA. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

NuVista Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Insider Activity at NuVista Energy

TSE:NVA opened at C$13.46 on Friday. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of C$9.59 and a 12-month high of C$14.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.49. The firm has a market cap of C$2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.83.

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.65, for a total value of C$48,867.00. In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$284,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.65, for a total value of C$48,867.00. Insiders sold 25,180 shares of company stock valued at $354,448 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

