OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,565,800 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the July 15th total of 3,199,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 55.7 days.

OceanaGold Trading Down 1.6 %

OCANF traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.49. 7,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,556. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26. OceanaGold has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $2.79.

OceanaGold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

