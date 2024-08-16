Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82.

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

Old National Bancorp stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.59. 541,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,112. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.02. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $20.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $750.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ONB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old National Bancorp news, insider Kendra L. Vanzo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,868.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Old National Bancorp news, insider Kendra L. Vanzo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $397,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,868.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $272,923.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $795,015.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,424. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Articles

