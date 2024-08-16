Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Old National Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Old National Bancorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.63.

NASDAQ:ONB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.52. 235,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average of $17.02. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $20.43.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $750.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Old National Bancorp news, CEO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $498,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,730,935.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $498,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,730,935.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kendra L. Vanzo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $397,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,868.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,424 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 8,099 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 197,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 59,738 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,388,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 341,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 53,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

