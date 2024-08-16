Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Old Point Financial stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $18.21. 179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,317. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Old Point Financial has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $20.26. The company has a market cap of $92.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.28.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $15.59 million during the quarter.

Old Point Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Old Point Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other Old Point Financial news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc purchased 3,100 shares of Old Point Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 93,341 shares of company stock worth $1,387,703. Corporate insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Old Point Financial

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Old Point Financial stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,861 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,015 shares during the quarter. Old Point Financial makes up about 4.4% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 14.19% of Old Point Financial worth $10,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

