OMG Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.19 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $29.74 million and $5.19 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00034911 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011982 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007796 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

