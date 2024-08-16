OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Short Interest Update

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OMRNY traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.51. 25,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,515. OMRON has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.01.

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OMRON had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that OMRON will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OMRON stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in OMRON Co. ( OTCMKTS:OMRNY Free Report ) by 329.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in OMRON were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products.

