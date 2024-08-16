OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Short Interest Down 20.1% in July

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 5,330,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 871,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $62,732,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 6,416,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,166 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,570,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,937,000 after purchasing an additional 889,387 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,890,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,561,000 after purchasing an additional 743,034 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 7,566.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 718,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,824,000 after purchasing an additional 708,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of OMF traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.69. 407,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,677. OneMain has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $54.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.67.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.74 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 81.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OMF shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on OneMain from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

