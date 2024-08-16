Optimism Trading 9.2% Lower This Week (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 16th. Optimism has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and $158.38 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Optimism has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Optimism token can currently be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00002159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Optimism’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,187,596,466 tokens. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimism and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

