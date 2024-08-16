Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $137.40 and last traded at $137.16. 753,862 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 8,263,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.93.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $378.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

