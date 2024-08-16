Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of OESX stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 12,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,887. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $1.60.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. The company had revenue of $26.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.42 million. As a group, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 502,023 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,630,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 1,594,972 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 53,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,868,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

