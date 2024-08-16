OSB Group (LON:OSB) Price Target Lowered to GBX 580 at Berenberg Bank

OSB Group (LON:OSB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 660 ($8.43) to GBX 580 ($7.41) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OSB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.66) target price on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of OSB stock traded down GBX 6.60 ($0.08) on Thursday, reaching GBX 386.80 ($4.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,859,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,770. The company has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 595.08 and a beta of 1.49. OSB Group has a 1 year low of GBX 277.20 ($3.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 533.50 ($6.81). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 473.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 439.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 10.70 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,923.08%.

About OSB Group

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

