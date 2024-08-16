OSB Group (LON:OSB) Price Target Lowered to GBX 580 at Berenberg Bank

OSB Group (LON:OSB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 660 ($8.43) to GBX 580 ($7.41) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
OSB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.66) target price on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on OSB Group
OSB Group Trading Down 1.7 %
OSB Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 10.70 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,923.08%.
About OSB Group
OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.
Featured Stories
