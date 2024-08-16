Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,883 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 229.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $13.14. The company had a trading volume of 171,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

View Our Latest Report on PCRX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Frank D. Lee bought 8,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 107,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,186.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pacira BioSciences news, CEO Frank D. Lee bought 8,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $99,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $80,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,485.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,095 shares of company stock valued at $621,118. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.