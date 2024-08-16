Park National (NYSE:PRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park National (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Park National in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

PRK traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.11. 7,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,709. Park National has a fifty-two week low of $91.78 and a fifty-two week high of $190.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.70.

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.39. Park National had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $126.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.52 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Park National’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

In other news, Director Mark R. Ramser sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.06, for a total value of $84,925.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,030.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark R. Ramser sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.06, for a total transaction of $84,925.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,030.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark R. Ramser sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.66, for a total transaction of $98,640.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,470.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Park National by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Park National by 6,882.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Park National by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter worth about $957,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

