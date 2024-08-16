PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03, Zacks reports. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.05 million.

PEDEVCO Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PED traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,690. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87. PEDEVCO has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on PEDEVCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.75 price objective for the company.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

