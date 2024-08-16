PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Upgraded to Buy by Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

PFLT has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.23. 129,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $48.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.63 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 59.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $113,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 12,630 shares of company stock valued at $142,920. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFLT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 391.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 783,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,046,000 after buying an additional 624,342 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter valued at about $1,769,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 73,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 20,571 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 3.0% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 104,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

