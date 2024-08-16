Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $67.08, but opened at $72.77. Performance Food Group shares last traded at $73.42, with a volume of 125,361 shares changing hands.

The food distribution company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFGC shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Performance Food Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 6,612.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 116,725 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 114,986 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,051 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 135,747 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $9,387,000 after buying an additional 33,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.37.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Stories

