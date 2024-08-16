Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 98.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Perspective Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Performance

CATX stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.58. The company had a trading volume of 330,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,536. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.98 and a quick ratio of 12.98. Perspective Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $19.05.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perspective Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Perspective Therapeutics

In related news, Director Robert F. Williamson III acquired 3,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $39,939.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,490.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Perspective Therapeutics news, CEO Johan M. Spoor purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,956.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Williamson III purchased 3,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $39,939.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,490.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 30,814 shares of company stock valued at $385,487. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Perspective Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sykon Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sykon Capital LLC now owns 37,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $118,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $188,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

About Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Featured Articles

