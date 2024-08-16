Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) Stock Price Down 4.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) fell 4.7% on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $27.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Perspective Therapeutics traded as low as $13.12 and last traded at $13.30. 417,832 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 603,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CATX. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Perspective Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Insider Transactions at Perspective Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

In related news, Director Lori A. Woods purchased 4,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 159,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,836.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Lori A. Woods purchased 4,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 159,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt acquired 2,500 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,171 shares in the company, valued at $478,394. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 30,814 shares of company stock worth $385,487. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 1,313.4% in the 1st quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 106,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 99,293 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,780,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566,356 shares in the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.98 and a current ratio of 12.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.88.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Featured Stories

