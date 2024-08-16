Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Short Interest Up 24.4% in July

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the July 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Petrus Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS PTRUF traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.00. 340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,759. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. Petrus Resources has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.19.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

