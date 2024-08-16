Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 87.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,314 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,556,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,511,292,000 after acquiring an additional 481,636 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 111,247,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,992 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,217,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,864 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,396,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,746,000 after buying an additional 125,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,126,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,963,000 after buying an additional 77,820 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.1 %

PM stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,362,066. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.73. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $119.06. The company has a market capitalization of $183.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.56%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PM. Barclays raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.80.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

