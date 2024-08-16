Phoenix Wealth Advisors Buys 326 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.92. 9,491,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,681,171. The company has a market cap of $396.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.99 and a 200 day moving average of $163.10. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $171.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Dbs Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.95.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $12,342,475.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,002,649.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $12,342,475.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at $45,002,649.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,313 shares of company stock valued at $19,703,643 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

