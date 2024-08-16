Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 142 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,096 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,959 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,519,197 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $655,999,000 after buying an additional 25,366 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,098,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its position in Visa by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.25.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,951,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,226,854. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.64. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.78 and a one year high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

