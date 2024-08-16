Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $47.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PPC. StockNews.com raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Pilgrim’s Pride Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:PPC traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.48. 630,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,145. Pilgrim’s Pride has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $45.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pilgrim’s Pride

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $281,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $281,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $2,892,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,440,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2,666.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 43,243 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 237,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 16.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

