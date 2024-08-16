PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 85,653 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 50,829 shares.The stock last traded at $95.38 and had previously closed at $95.41.

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Valley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000.

About PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund

The PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund (LDUR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed broad-market, investment-grade bond fund with target duration between 1-3 years. LDUR was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by PIMCO.

