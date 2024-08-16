Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given New $2.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. B. Riley raised Plug Power to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.19.

Shares of PLUG opened at $2.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.54 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 47.51% and a negative net margin of 216.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

