Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,540,760 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 7,221,133 shares.The stock last traded at $0.84 and had previously closed at $0.74.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.77.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 279,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 31,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13,624 shares in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

