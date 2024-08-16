PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

PolyPid Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:PYPD traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.75. 2,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average of $4.68. PolyPid has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

Institutional Trading of PolyPid

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PolyPid stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 415,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000. PolyPid accounts for approximately 1.8% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned about 8.67% of PolyPid as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.

