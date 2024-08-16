Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Porch Group’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRCH. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Porch Group from $5.00 to $3.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Porch Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Porch Group from $3.75 to $1.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Porch Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Porch Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.18.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.24. 130,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.06. Porch Group has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $4.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $110.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Porch Group will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Porch Group news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,186.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,989,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Porch Group by 444.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,571,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,500 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Porch Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 11,890,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,208 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,906,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Porch Group by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,184,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 763,800 shares during the period. 48.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

