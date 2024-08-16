Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,855,700 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 4,852,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,639.3 days.
Poste Italiane Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PITAF remained flat at $13.47 during midday trading on Friday. Poste Italiane has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.39.
Poste Italiane Company Profile
