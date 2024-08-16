Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Potbelly from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.33.

Potbelly Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PBPB traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $7.94. 5,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,666. Potbelly has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $14.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.75 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Potbelly had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Potbelly will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Potbelly

In other Potbelly news, major shareholder Nierenberg Investment Manageme purchased 45,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $296,602.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,546,211 shares in the company, valued at $10,019,447.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 71,780 shares of company stock worth $473,829. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Potbelly

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Potbelly by 9,350.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 722.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

