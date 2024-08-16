Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Given New C$100.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a C$112.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Desjardins upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$112.30.

Premium Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

TSE PBH opened at C$87.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$84.66 and a 52 week high of C$105.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$91.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$90.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.19.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion. Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 5.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 4.9137555 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premium Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.62%.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

