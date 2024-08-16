Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Up 90.3% in July

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 90.3% from the July 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:USMC traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.92. 38,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,326. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.76. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a one year low of $40.73 and a one year high of $55.90.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1596 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,566,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881,752 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,211,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,485,000 after purchasing an additional 529,078 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $78,408,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 431,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,180,000 after buying an additional 88,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC grew its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 362,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,615,000 after buying an additional 32,978 shares during the period.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

