Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Up 90.3% in July

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 90.3% from the July 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ:USMC traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.92. 38,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,326. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.76. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a one year low of $40.73 and a one year high of $55.90.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1596 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.
