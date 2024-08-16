Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $262.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $230.00.
PGR has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Progressive from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Progressive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Progressive from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $234.41.
Progressive Price Performance
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progressive will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Progressive Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive
In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $9,281,827.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,665,641.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $9,281,827.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,665,641.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,319 shares of company stock valued at $23,671,517. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.
About Progressive
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
