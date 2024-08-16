Prom Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $89.86 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. In the last week, Prom has traded down 9% against the dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.92 or 0.00008502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $89.86 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00011460 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,996.41 or 1.00138536 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007939 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007861 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012285 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.3231521 USD and is down -3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $1,847,898.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

