Prom Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $88.72 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Prom has a total market capitalization of $88.72 million and $3.69 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $4.86 or 0.00008180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010919 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,467.98 or 1.00066986 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007835 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007735 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00012013 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.92522114 USD and is down -7.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $3,038,216.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

