ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Gap Up to $18.56

Shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.56, but opened at $19.07. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $18.86, with a volume of 1,146,880 shares.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 170.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,154,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,695,000 after acquiring an additional 12,081,007 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 906,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,279,000 after purchasing an additional 309,754 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,996,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 582,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,105,000 after purchasing an additional 44,170 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 420,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after buying an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

