Proton Motor Power Systems (LON:PPS) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS – Get Free Report) were down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.41 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02). Approximately 981,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 482,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

Proton Motor Power Systems Trading Down 6.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £24.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.64.

Proton Motor Power Systems Company Profile

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and tests fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, and related technical components in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers solutions for renewable energy storage systems based on hydrogen.

